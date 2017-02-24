By Common Sense Mike

People have a lot to learn about Libertarians today. We aren't the fringe crackpots that the media portrays us to be.

Liberty Link Media Group presents Your Daily Headline for February 24, 2017 - Why are Libertarians Such Crackpots - Of all the insults that are hurled our way; fringe/crackpot/conspiracy theorist has to be our favorite. Some of us may be skeptics of big government, but is that crazy? Or are people simply quick to label and dismiss what they don't understand?