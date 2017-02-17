Is Trump Really Stupid?

If you watch the media and Democrats these days, one of the points they continue trying to drive home is how stupid Donald Trump is. How he acts without thinking.

When I was in sales years ago, my manager required that we read the book, "The Art Of The Deal". I actually read it twice hoping I would learn something from it since it was required, however I found the book to be a bunch of stories about Trump's business deals and a lot of bragging.

But I have to tell you, having read the book and watching everything that is happening today, it's all in the book! Even his campaign, it's all in that book.

So as I watch the media chase it's tail, running with story after story that is quickly proven to be fake, I have to wonder if Trump doesn't have his people leaking this stuff to distract from what he is doing, and to discredit the media? There have been over 20 of these stories already, in less than a month, that the media runs with as fact only to be proven as fake shortly afterwards. One would think that at least they would start checking out some of this stuff before they report it, but so far there is no hesitation when it's something negative about Trump. Maybe he isn't anywhere near as stupid as they keep telling us and he is playing them like a fiddle?

Then there was Pelosi's news conference the other day, condemning Trump and demanding an investigation, only to learn in the middle of it that the tweet she was using was fake. Talk about egg on the face!

Consider this...how many times has the media told us, "Trump is done"...."Nobody can recover from that"....."It's over for Trump"? Anybody keeping count?

Yesterday he held a press conference like none I've ever seen a President do before......and all afternoon the media just went on and on about being called "fake news" and questioning his comment about the size of his electoral college win. Meanwhile, Trump spent the afternoon rolling back every EPA Regulation Obama did against the coal industry...but you didn't even hear about that did you? None of the networks even covered it because they were so obsessed about his news conference.

It took Republicans and the right a couple of years before they finally read, "Rules for Radicals"....the blueprint Democrats used to regain power...and now, after reading and understanding, Republicans have been able to make those tactics outlined in the book backfire every time they are used. How long before Democrats, the media, and the left break down and read "The Art Of The Deal"?

Hopefully soon enough, before they both become completely irrelevant and discredited, because Trump's authoritarian tendencies are a bit scary to me.