Hysteria and Panic

If you can remember back to when Bill Clinton was President and how your Republican friends thought he was the worst President ever, womanizer, rapist, just flat out evil and was going to destroy the country. He unconstitutionally wrote Executive Orders to get what he wanted.......he was the antichrist..remember that?

And your Democratic friends, well, they were willing to overlook his flaws and stand in defense of everything he did...well....basically because he had a (D) behind his name. To them, Republicans were only out to get him because he was a Democrat, so the wagons were circled and all was well with the world.

Then came George Bush and automatically his election was questioned....was he a legitimate President? Did he win the election or did his brother in Florida give it to him? In my lifetime I have yet to see Democrats lose an election...it's always stolen from them...they never lose. Suddenly your Republicans friends were calm again and talking about how great it was going to be.

But man o man, your Democrat friends, they went all out on the attack. He was out to destroy the country, hated children and the elderly. He wanted to starve the homeless and used the power of his office to steer a hurricane into a black community because he hated blacks. He ruled from the oval office with Executive Orders and that was unconstitutional. He constantly lied about everything and took us to war for oil. He was Hitler reborn...he was the antichrist.

Then in 2008, history was made and America elected the first African American President.

If you are like me, you watched your Republicans friends for 8 years come up with some of the most ridiculous things about President Obama. He was secretly Muslim, he was born in Kenya, he hates America, he is out to destroy America, he is the antichrist. You have to admit at times it was quite entertaining, wasn't it?

And during those 8 years your Democratic friends were typically laughing at Republicans, talking about how bigoted and racist they were, because in their minds nobody could possibly oppose any of President Obama's policies or ideas......why he was the greatest President ever in their minds. They all cheered when he proclaimed the power of his phone and pen and talked about bypassing Congress with Executive Orders.

Then the unspeakable happened. Hillary lost and Trump won. For many on the left the election results were unacceptable and once again, another election was stolen from them..this time by the Russians. He is just writing unconstitutional Executive Orders daily....he is Hitler...he is the antichrist. Once again, the entertainment value is priceless.

Now your Republicans friends are just thrilled to have somebody as President that will make America great again, put America first. We're going to build a wall and just win so much we will eventually get tired of winning.

Starting to see a pattern yet? For 150 years now, we have elected Democrats because Republicans were doing such a lousy job. Then we elect Republicans again because the Democrats we elected did such a lousy job. Then we elect Democrats again, then Republicans again......and the cycle has been going on for the past 150 years. So the question I have is this......if Republicans or Democrats could solve the problems, don't you think one of them would have by now?

The irony of all of this is how much alike our Republican and Democratic friends are...right? It's like they switch bodies or something every 4-8 years and go from a calm, all is right with the world personality straight into full panic mode, outrage, and depression. While all of this really is entertaining to watch, the damage being done to our society and our country is what's really unacceptable. As Libertarians, we can't allow this to continue. We have to break this cycle, and we can do so by becoming more involved and more active. We need petitions signed, we need volunteers to make phone calls, we need people willing to get out and knock on doors, we need candidates willing to step up and run for office. We have the right message and the only solutions so let's all start sharing it with everyone we come in contact with. Let's make our plans and diligently work to take over the world together, so that once in power, we can leave everybody alone and allow them to live their life as they see fit. Because the reality is, the opposition is right, Republicans and Democrats are destroying our country, they are just taking turns doing so.