Let's Talk Education

There is a renewed push to block the new Education Secretary, so let's review how that could be. Some say it's because she hates public schools and feel she should be disqualified because she sent her kids to private school. I don't believe she "hates" public schools and simply because she chose what she felt was the best school for her kids shouldn't disqualify her.

The reality is, Teachers Unions have gotten involved because she promotes school choice. The Teachers Union is one of, if not the most, influential wings of the Democratic Party and if Democrats want to keep receiving their money and support, they must do as they are told and try to block this nominee.

The argument is that, if parents pull their kids out of public schools and the money provided by the state follows them, the public schools will lose money and won't be able to stay afloat. So again, the reality is....it's all about the money.

As Libertarians, how can we possibly oppose giving people choices? What can be wrong with ending the monopoly of the public school system and providing parents a choice of which school they want for their children? Aren't we all about free markets?

And let's ask ourselves, what happens in the public schools when parents start pulling their kids out and they begin losing money? I strongly suspect there will be some emergency meetings called and efforts made to make their school better so parents leave their kids there. Competition always seems to make everybody rise up and become better.

Why should a kid be forced to stay in a failing school that isn't providing the education they deserve, simply because of the zip code their parents bought or rent a house in? And if this happens and we have some public schools who are complacence and fail to improve their school, shouldn't they be allowed to fail and fold?

The Teachers Union is always going to protect their gravy train. They don't want change and their interest isn't representing the children....their job is to represent the teachers. That's where their money comes from.

So while there has been very little that I have personally approved of in Trumps first week, if his nominee can actually get school choice pushed through and provide parents with choice, I am all for that and as Libertarians we should all be for that. Continuing to tax more and throw more money at the problem isn't going to fix anything......so let's shake it up and make all schools start competing for our tax dollars by providing a better education for our kids.

I'll close with this. I know many teachers personally and they are some of the hardest working and most dedicated people I know. The problem with our schools isn't teachers so please don't take this position as an attack on them. While as with everything, there may be a few bad teachers, the overwhelming majority do the job out of their love for the children. I just believe in free markets and people having choices....so while most teachers might oppose this position I've stated, in the long run I honestly believe everyone, including teachers, will benefit from the competition.