Right & Left vs Right & Wrong

If you are keeping up with the news these days, it's rather difficult to know what the hell is going on, isn't it? Depending on the media source, we either have a tyrant in the Oval Office, or the savior making us all great....again. Why do you suppose there is such a variance in the reporting we are receiving?

Allow me to explain. For decades now we have had two political parties in control of our government, and while they have taken turns through our elections, both have a common goal...Big Government. While both use rhetoric proclaiming their desire for smaller government in order to get votes, once elected they make it difficult to determine who is in power, because there is so little difference between the two.

By successfully using rhetoric that plays on peoples emotions, they have managed to dehumanize the other side, so both sides now see the other as evil and out to destroy the country. People have felt forced to choose sides and once they make that decision, they are willing to defend and justify anything and everything their side does or doesn't do.

Our media has also felt forced to choose sides and they have fell into the same trap of viewing the other side as evil and everything they do as having the purpose of destroying our country. Therefore, through their political view, everything they report comes from that perception and they feel obligated to either endorse or denigrate everything as it's happening.

As Libertarians, we must realize that while both sides suck.....their intentions are honorable, as long as you ignore the results. Both sides actually believe that what they are doing is good, because both sides believe government is the solution. We need to be more effective at communicating the truth to our friends, family, co-workers, and acquaintances. Take this opportunity to point out the hypocrisies on both sides as the power shifts from one side to the other. Talk about how both parties have taken opposite positions on the issues than they publicly held just months ago.

Here is the hard truth that is so difficult for the average people to accept. Both of these parties are more interested in money and power for their particular party than they are concerned about the people who elected them or what's best for our country. Understand that we all have been brainwashed since we were children by the educational system into believing compliance is our best option. We were trained to believe that government has our best interest at heart and that government will protect us.

While Libertarians have come to realize the hard truth, others have extreme difficulty breaking that mindset implanted by the educational system. They still feel that allegiance to the flag more than to what's obviously right, because in their minds, if the government of their side says it's right, then it must be so.

So I urge you, my fellow Libertarians, to gently raise the questions of right and wrong, pointing out the fallacy of the medias talking points....on both sides....and encourage those you come in contact with to start thinking for themselves and questioning authority as well as the media. The only authority government has over us is what we give them. If enough people on both sides begin to question that authority, it erodes away. Once that happens, real change can actually take place and Freedom and Liberty can once again reign in our land.