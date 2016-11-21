Are Taxes Theft?

Many political arguments start from discussions about the government taking "our money" from us. Even those who believe in relatively big government tend to share this understanding of taxation as the appropriation by government of "our money". Most on the economic left start from the assumption that it is, all things being equal, a bad thing that the state takes "our money" from us, but they justify it by pointing out the public good which taxation makes possible.The economic right stoke resentment at the state allegedly taking what’s ours by force, and uses this resentment to build support for small government, which never actually happens when they are successful in elections. So both sides tend to agree that one has some kind of right or entitlement to one’s pre-tax income. This feeling that your pre-tax income is ‘your money’ is difficult to shake. It’s hard not to see the pre-tax figure on your payslip as representing what’s really owed to you for the work you’ve done, and hence to feel that the state is taking away from you something that is yours by right. So when government takes your money, without your permission, it's theft. Basic Libertarian principle and belief.

The first argument against Libertarians when this subject is brought up is always "roads" or "Infrastructure". Yes, even a free market requires infrastructure. But infrastructure does not require theft. Government did not create fiber-optic cable and cell-phones. There is nothing in the infrastructure of global capitalism that requires theft; nothing that venture capitalists would not have funded voluntarily in order to make a profit. If we really benefit from the government's roads, schools, bureaucracies, and wars, wouldn't capitalists fall all over themselves to provide them.... at a profit .... to eager consumers?

Government services is the next level of argument people make in favor of taxes. But what if I don't want the government's services or wouldn't buy them voluntarily at the government's suggested retail price? While any legitimate power can be abused, "theft" is not a legitimate power. Getting rid of all theft is a proper goal for everybody. Once people understand our position they generally understand and agree why we use the expression, "Taxation Is Theft".

So if somebody tries to tell you that taxation isn't theft, simply ask them what is it called if I take your stuff, without your permission? If they try to say, we vote on it so we give government permission, point out the fact that the democratic majority is dominated by covetousness and immoral delusions that we deserve something for nothing, or something more than what is paid for. What happens if we don't pay our taxes? Coercion and fear of prison shouldn't be necessary if taxes were such a good idea and benefits society so much...right?

Then I've heard......"The problem with most libertarian arguments is that it assumes we have only rights but no responsibilities. It assumes that we have no duties to the poor, the sick, the elderly or even to children". No, it assumes that you do not have a right to steal from someone in order to provide for others who are in need or irresponsible. Use education and persuasion with an irresponsible person, not extortion, and allow charity to help those in need. Today charity is practically non existent because nobody feels the need since government steals from us to provide those needs. Encourage others to google "The Invisible Hand". It is a market principle as true today as it was when it was written over 200 years ago. There are two critical ideas behind the invisible hand. First, voluntary trades in a free market produce unintentional and widespread benefits. Second, these benefits are greater than those of a regulated, planned economy.