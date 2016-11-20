What exactly is a "Victimless Crime"? A victimless crime is a term used to refer to actions that have been made illegal but which do not directly violate or threaten the rights of any other individual. It often involves consensual acts, or solitary acts in which no other person is involved. Such acts would not lead to any person calling for help from the police. So why would we as Libertarians oppose locking individuals in jails and prisons for victimless crimes?

By definition, if a crime occurs, there must be a victim. There must be harm caused or rights violated. So the very idea of a "Victimless Crime" is an oxymoron. This of course doesn't stop the state from writing laws to enforce their morality on citizens, which is why we as Libertarians oppose victimless crimes. As Freedom and Liberty are the corner stones of Libertarian Principles, forcing your morality on others goes directly against our core beliefs. Currently about 86% of America's prison population is incarcerated for victimless crimes. Our politicians seem to give no consideration for the burden this mass level of incarceration places upon our society, much less the effect it has on the individuals or families of the incarcerated.

Libertarians who want to have an impact on society need to change the way they present this argument. We need to stop running for office on the grounds that certain laws are wrong and start running on the platform that the State's use of force is against our non-aggression principle. Run on the arguments that we can have a peaceful society if we can stop the government from interfering in the lives of the people. People perceive Libertarians as anti-government. When we speak out against victimless crimes it helps to portray that image. We must stop speaking out against the crime and start speaking out against the aggression. We cannot get rid of the bad laws that creates the victimless crimes unless we are in office. So we need to stop talking about how to get rid of those bad laws and start talking about how the enforcement of those laws is wrong, and talk about how we can get Libertarians into office to effect change.

As a group, Libertarians are the only ones who wants a legitimate government in power. Everyone else wants the state in power. Constitutionally, the role of government is to secure and protect the unalienable individual rights of its citizens. Anything beyond that point is an infringement against the very rights it is supposed to be protecting…this includes the creation of victimless crime laws.

You want to get rid of victimless crime laws – get into office.

You want others to get rid of victimless crime laws – get Libertarians into office.

If we do not get the right people into office, we will never be free again. The state will always reign until we put the right people into office and return ourselves to a “true government” that is in place solely for the purpose of securing and protecting our rights…nothing else.