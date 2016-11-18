Understanding Libertarianism

Something we need to address among ourselves is this "Real Libertarian" thing that always happens whenever two Libertarians discuss issues. First, understanding that the entire basis of Libertarianism is Freedom and Liberty, we should be able to simply agree to disagree on certain things while embracing each other under the banner of Libertarianism. Without a doubt, any candidate running for public office under the Libertarian Party banner is going to be more Libertarian than their opponents, so while they might not go as far as you would like on some issues, or may campaign on issues that you don't care about, we should still be able to go to the polls and cast our vote for them knowing that it helps move government and society in the right direction.

Most people unfamiliar with our movement don't understand that Libertarianism is about individualism, Freedom and Liberty for the individual, not a group. But to regain that concept in society, some how, we as individuals must come together as a group. Myself, personally, I can't possibly oppose a group of like minded individuals pursuing Freedom and Liberty for all individuals in society. Furthermore, I feel the need to not only support, but to participate in such a group. So those who oppose the party on the basis of participating in a group need to understand that the goals we hold dearest can't possibly be achieved without all of us coming together when it's time to vote. Otherwise we will always have Republicans and Democrats imposing their will on everybody else, which is what both do, yet they manage to convince people they are opposites some how. I feel certain you have heard Republicans and Democrats refer to their candidates as leaders, right? Libertarians don't have leaders, we have representatives representing us and our ideas. We don't need leaders because we celebrate individualism.

This past election, as I listened to many Libertarians discuss our Presidential candidate, I was reminded of a joke I've heard for many years now. "Two Libertarians meet in a bar and discuss issues for two hours. Both leave agreeing on two things, "Taxation is Theft", and one of them isn't a "Real Libertarian"." When we consider the fact our country is made up of over 300 million people, and no two have the same finger prints, the realization must occur that we as human beings are very much like snowflakes, no two are going to be alike. This is a great argument for Libertarianism in itself. If no two of us are alike, how can we advocate for political polices that do nothing but put us all into groups? How can we believe that what's good for one is also good for another? Nobody can argue against the fact that we are all different, the difference comes with our reaction to those differences.

I have always viewed these differences as "diversity" and personally consider diversity to be a good thing. How boring would the world be if we all looked, spoke, thought, and acted alike? Diversity typically leads to debate and debate generally leads to ideas that actually work for everybody. So I choose to celebrate our differences within the party instead of shunning those I disagree with and I encourage all Libertarians to do the same. Our movement isn't about "cakes", it's about much more than that and if we can all come together and help open the eyes of those whom have been blinded by partisan politics, the cakes will take care of themselves without us being involved. So I urge you, as you go about your daily business, take the opportunities that will be presented to talk to others about Libertarianism and the Libertarian Party. Explain how thousands of individuals work countless hours gathering signatures, and how our party pays millions of dollars, every election, to provide them with another choice. A choice that represents Freedom and Liberty instead of the continued tyranny of our corrupt duopoly. Most have no clue about how much work and money it takes to get our candidates on their ballot. These are all rules written and enforced by Republicans and Democrats, designed to limit choice. So be prepared to explain to others how the current system is designed with the intent of limiting their choice. If we didn't truly believe in our ideas, our movement and party would have dissolved decades ago.