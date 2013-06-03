Report: IRS spent $50M holding 220 employee conferences over three years - NBC Politics

Interesting article on just how out of control spending is in Washington DC....but what I find even more interesting is how NBC used this story to try and protect President Obama from the IRS targeting scandal. Let's face it folks. The previous IRS director visited the White House once or twice when Bush was President....but once Obama was elected, he called the IRS Director to the White House 178 times. You seriously believe it's just a coincidence that the IRS was targeting President Obama's political opponents.....seriously?