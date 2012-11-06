Newsvine

Common Sense Mike

About Articles: 27 Seeds: 66 Comments: 6425 Since: Sep 2008

New Black Panthers show up at Philadelphia polling place with batons in hand

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Common Sense Mike View Original Article: 550KFYI
Seeded on Tue Nov 6, 2012 7:37 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo
Article Photo

While troubling, this development may not be entirely surprising. In a September 2012 radio interview, the Black Panthers national chairman Malik Zulu Shabazz claimed that his group may, once again, take to the polling stations on election day.

“I will say that as this election comes up in November, we will consider our options,” Shabazz saidduring his interview with WABC. “And we will consider the fact whether we will legally and lawfully go to the polls again to make sure there is no intimidation against our people, which was our intent in 2008.”

During the interview with “Aaron Klein Investigative Radio,” the Panthers leader also noted that his organization was not found to be unlawful in the actions that they took in 2008. Thus, taking similar actions again in 2012, in his view, wouldn’t be problematic.

Now I ask, who exactly is it trying to intimidate voters?  It was pretty clear on the video, what happened in 2008 but Eric Holder refused to prosecute.  So here we go again.

Now consider this, just suppose the KKK showed up in full ropes outside of polling places in the South.....do you thing for a minute the media would ignore it and the DOJ would decide not to pursue charges? 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor