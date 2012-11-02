Newsvine

Shocking photos show desperate New Yorkers digging through dumpsters for food

As the American Media continue to use Hurricane Sandy in their attempt to help President Obama with his re-election bid, if you check the news outside of the United States you find the truth in stories like this.  

So after a day of photo ops in the situation room and a fly over in a helicopter.....President Obama hit the campaign trail while desperate people in need of help are forced to eat out of dumpsters.  I hope you remember this story tonight while CNN, ABC, CBS, NBC, and MSNBC are telling you how Presidential Obama was during the storm and how much he cares for the little guy. 

