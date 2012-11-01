Black Christians Abandoning Democrats Heeding Bishop E.W. Jackson Calls for Mass Exodus

Here is part of what the Bishop is saying:

“It is time to end the slavish devotion to the Democrat Party. They have insulted us, used us, and manipulated us. They have saturated the black community with ridiculous lies. ‘Unless we support the Democrat Party we will be returned to slavery. We will be robbed of voting votes. The Martin Luther King holiday will be repealed. They think we are stupid that these lies will hold us captive while they violate everything we believe is Christian.

“The Democrat Party has created an unholy alliance with certain civil rights leaders and Planned Parenthood which has killed unborn black babies by the tens of millions. Planned Parenthood has been far more lethal to black lives than the KKK ever was. And the Democrat Party and their civil rights allies are partners in this genocide.

“The Democrat Party has equated homosexuality with being black, which is another outrageous lie. They can keep their homosexuality private. You and I can’t hid being black.

“I need not account for you the painful history of slavery, Jim Crow, lynchings, and sterilizations, all because of skin color. Anyone who dares equate the so-called gay rights movement to the history of black Americans is exploiting the black community.

“They say opposition to same-sex marriage is the same thing as opposition to interracial marriage. That is an insult to human intelligence. It is a lie. No Christian should support this. Yet the Democrat Party has now declared same-sex marriage an official part of its platform. And black Christians remain in that Party?

“The civil rights establishment has embraced the lies and betrayed the black community and God Almighty for 30 pieces of silver from the Democrat Party.”

I realize this isn't a popular message for many on Newsvine, but we all know that traditionally the over whelming majority of Blacks vote straight Democrat.

One black celebrity came out and said the following:

“I voted for Barack because he was black. ‘Cuz that’s why other folks vote for other people — because they look like them . . . . That’s American politics, pure and simple. Obama’s message didn’t mean shit to me.”

Samuel L. Jackson

While I find it sad that in this day and time that anybody would vote against Obama because of race.....I find it almost equally offensive that others would vote for him because of race as well.

I also question, is it media malpractice for the main stream media to only display and talk about one side of the equation?

Just think, 4 years ago we all had such high hopes that this President would bring healing to our nation and close the racial divide, but instead he has successfully divided the nation more than we thought possible.