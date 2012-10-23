Bauer tweets up storm with Obama criticism

If Bauer had tweeted favorable comments about Obama, nothing probably would have ever been said about this. But since his comments were honest and truthful, the liberals and media have to do what they can to prevent anybody else from even thinking about saying anything negative about Obama.

Of course the President looked childish and petty during the debate. Everybody except his rabid supporters thought so. I felt he was also arrogant and conceited. Through these debates Obama has shown Americans why there is gridlock in Washington DC. When an individual, President or not, constantly interrupts, belittles, demeans, talks over you.......how can anything get accomplished?

Bauer sent out a series of tweets during the presidential debate Monday, starting a spirited Twitter debate with his initial remarks about President Barack Obama.



“Obama looked childish and petty tonight. I'm ashamed that he is commander in chief of this great nation," Bauer said in the first tweet that appeared on his feed, @BauerOutage.



Bauer went on to tweet that he believed in Republican candidate Mitt Romney’s economic strategy, drawing both praise and criticism.



“My idea of social media is to be accessible to fans so they have a way of getting to know me, my likes, dislikes, opinions, Etc.,” Bauer tweeted.



“I simply shared my impression of this debate. Didn't try to tell anyone they had to agree with me,” read another, after Bauer received some negative responses.



D-backs managing partner Ken Kendrick, who raised the question of Bauer’s maturity level in regards to understanding his role on the team late this season, said one has nothing to do with the other.



“My reaction is, in a way, it makes me feel good that a young person in sports does care about things that are not just sports,” Kendrick said.