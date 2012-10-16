Obama Supporters Calling For Nationwide Riots If Romney Wins

Romney supporters are aghast, following reports that some Obama supporters are calling for riots, if Governor Romney were to win the November Presidential election.

“On one hand this is a great sign for our campaign – even some of the President’s staunchest supporters are demonstrating a sincere lack of faith in his ability to win reelection, but as an American this is extremely troubling. I can’t recall a previous time in American history where such open calls of rebellion have been displayed over an election. This is some serious stuff we’re talking about here.” Noted one Republican strategist.

“Although most of the individuals posting the messages don’t even attempt to justify why they plan to riot, others have pointed to fears about a Romney administration withdrawing or limiting government handouts.” Stated Paul Joseph Watson, a journalist who first broke the story.