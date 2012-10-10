Father of fallen Marine upset by President Obama's Letter

Logan's son, USMC Cpl. Joseph D. Logan, was killed Jan. 19, 2012, along with five other men when the helicopter they were in crashed.

Joey Logan was 22.

"He would have been more mad about this than I am," Tom Logan said.

Tom Logan said he believes Obama did little more than sign his name to the document. He believes his son deserved more.

Local 2 Investigates examined two other letters sent by Obama to families of soldiers killed in action. The one-page typed condolence letters were identical other than names, ranks and service branches.

There is no standard or written protocol that we could find dealing with presidential condolence letters.

"Different presidents have approached the task in ways that are unique with their personalities and their priorities," University of Houston Professor and Historian Nancy Beck Young said.

Young examined the letter written to Tom Logan, which arrived by UPS truck four months after his son's death.

"I would agree, this is a personal sacrifice and an impersonal condolence," Young said.

Young said that it appears Obama's predecessor, George W. Bush, wrote more personal, individualized, sometimes hand-written notes to the families of soldiers.