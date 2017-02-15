Leaky Ships Leaky Lips

I personally find it very interesting how it was just months ago, when WikiLeaks was leaking emails about Hillary Clinton, Democrats were obsessed about where those leaks came from. They paid no attention to the information that was being leaked, which was very damning information about Hillary Clinton and her campaign. No, the information in the leaks wasn't important at all. So don't pay attention to the fact our party rigged the primary election or how corrupt our candidate is. Focus on where those leaks were coming from. They were like Paul Revere riding the media streets shouting..."The Russians Are Coming...THE RUSSIANS ARE COMING".

Today, those same Democrats couldn't care less about where the leaks about Donald Trump are coming from...they are busy demanding investigations into the information contained in those leaks. We have to get to the bottom of this they say because this information is just so important.

Republicans are no better though. Months ago they couldn't care less about where those leaks were coming from because they were focused on the information being leaked. Today, they are more concerned about where the leaks about Trump are coming from, fearing our intelligence agencies favor the media over our current President.

You will find as you talk to your Democrat and Republican friends, they take the same position and repeat the same talking points handed down from their party leaders. Most have no idea why they are willing to excuse their side while demanding the other side be crucified for the same thing, and this may be the best example ever available to point out how they have been conditioned for decades to blindly follow and support a particular party.

I encourage you to use the word "conditioned" instead of "brainwashed"....even though they both mean the same thing. I've found people get offended when you point out how they are brainwashed, but seldom make the connection between "conditioned" and "brainwashed" as you talk to them.

So use this opportunity to plant some seeds.....we will have plenty of opportunity to water them so they can grow during the next 4 years. People need to understand how their unconditional support of either of these parties is how the duopoly manages to hold the rest of us hostage. The hypocrisy here drips like honey because it's so thick.