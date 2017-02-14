Libertarians And The Media

So the media got their first scalp from the Trump Administration last night. As a Libertarian I am not shaken up about it. Anything that disrupts and slows down government is generally a good thing. However my heart goes out to General Flynn and his family for being the first in what I suspect will be many scalps the media will extract from this President.

What I wish for though is a media with a willingness to go after every President and every Administration the way they are going after this one, instead of over looking the faults of one side and only doing their job half the time. As Libertarians we appreciate how corrupt our media has become more so than other groups as the only time the Libertarian Party is ever mentioned is when they see the opportunity to discredit us and make us look out of the mainstream.

That is why I've found some enjoyment with Trumps media attacks and the calls of "fake news". After you have been the victim of media bias for as long as we have, there is something enjoyable in watching them be called out for their biases.

And their bias is why we need to be more careful than ever in the selection of candidates to run under the Libertarian banner. While I appreciate everything Gary Johnson did for the party, we can't have candidates who struggle with softball questions like, "What's a Libertarian". We need candidates that will step up and hit that one out of the park because the majority of Americans are Libertarians and just don't know it yet. When that question is asked, our candidates need to be prepared to relate Libertarian Principles and Objectives that others can relate to, so they can discover that deep inside they are also Libertarians with us.

A Libertarian is someone who thinks you should be free to live your life as you want to live it, not as the government thinks you should. A Libertarian is someone who believe you know what is best for your life and you should be able to make those choices, as long as you provide the same right to others. A Libertarian is someone who believes it is wrong to use force and coercion to make others do what you want and believes government is wrong when it's power is used to manipulate society to enforce the values of a few. A Libertarian is someone who wants to protect everyone's natural rights as a human being, the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

Just know, there is no question that can be asked which can't be best answered by simply using these principles. What American can stand up and say these things are wrong? These are things every American believes and supports and where we need to separate ourselves from the two major parties is by explaining how we are the only ones advocating for these principles today. Republicans and Democrats both think they know what is best for you, while we believe you know what is best for you better than we ever will.

So don't be afraid to inject some freedom and liberty into political conversations with your friends, family, and co-workers. They may not realize how much they agree with you until you fill them in on what we stand for and what our movement is about. Many believe we want to do away with government all together, but we need government to protect our personal security, and then butt out! We simply don't see the necessity of having every aspect of our daily lives dictated and controlled by government. So give us Liberty.....and we can handle the rest!